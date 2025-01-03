NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Jan. 3, 2025) An interview with Lyndsey Dannenberg to discuss upcoming events within Fleet and Family Support Center. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2025 03:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|IT
This work, 250103 FFSC Interview, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
