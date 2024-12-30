Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWS IN ONE Dec. 30, 2024

    GERMANY

    12.30.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    Carlos Del Toro, the seventy-eighth Secretary of the Navy, visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home Sailors from the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Bulkley after a multi-month patrol in the Six-Fleet area of operations.

    (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.31.2024 05:30
    SecNav
    Rota
    News In One

