NEWS IN ONE Dec. 30, 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/84162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On today's News in One:



Carlos Del Toro, the seventy-eighth Secretary of the Navy, visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home Sailors from the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Bulkley after a multi-month patrol in the Six-Fleet area of operations.



(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)