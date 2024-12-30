On today's News in One:
Carlos Del Toro, the seventy-eighth Secretary of the Navy, visited Naval Station Rota and welcomed home Sailors from the Arleigh Burke Class Guided-Missile Destroyer, USS Bulkley after a multi-month patrol in the Six-Fleet area of operations.
(U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2024 05:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84162
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110756015.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWS IN ONE Dec. 30, 2024, by SrA Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.