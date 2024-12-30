This is a one-hour radio recording for the 2024 DJ of the Quarter by SrA Reese Page, public affairs mass communication specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 30. (Defense Media Activity audio by SrA Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2024 10:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|84153
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110755026.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:50
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Reese Page 2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.