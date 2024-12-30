Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SrA Reese Page 2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission

    SrA Reese Page 2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.30.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a one-hour radio recording for the 2024 DJ of the Quarter by SrA Reese Page, public affairs mass communication specialist, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 30. (Defense Media Activity audio by SrA Reese Page)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.30.2024 10:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 84153
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110755026.mp3
    Length: 00:09:50
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Reese Page 2024 DJ of the Quarter Submission, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    KMC
    DJ
    2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download