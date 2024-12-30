Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln 2024 End of Deployment All Hands Call

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.08.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Thomas 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    Capt. Pete Riebe, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), delivers remarks during a 2024 end of deployment all hands call in the hangar bay of Abraham Lincoln. (U.S. Navy audio recording by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)

    all hands call
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72

