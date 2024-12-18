Inside the Castle - People First Series - Native American Employee Network and National American Indian Heritage Month

In this episode, we continue our "People First" series with guest host Marie Kopka. As a reminder, this series celebrates unity, empowerment and the Corps greatest asset, our people!
Listen in as 'Inside the Castle' speaks with Michelle Larson and Kimberley Oldham, co-founders of the Native American Employee Network (NAEN), talk about the Native American employee resource group and how the Corps celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month.
{This episode is in memory of Kimberley Oldham who passed away in early December 2024.}
Check out the resources mentioned in this episode:
Federally Recognized Tribes
https://www.bia.gov/service/tribal-leaders-directory
HQUSACE Tribal Nations Program
https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Tribal-Nations/
Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nagpra/index.htm
American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES)
https://aises.org/
Society of American Indian Government Employees (SAIGE)
https://saige.org/
Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS)
https://www.sacnas.org/
If you are a Corps employee and want more information on the Native American Employee Network, please reach out to Michelle.
