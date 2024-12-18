Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside the Castle - People First Series - Native American Employee Network and National American Indian Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Audio by Angela Freyermuth 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode, we continue our "People First" series with guest host Marie Kopka. As a reminder, this series celebrates unity, empowerment and the Corps greatest asset, our people!

    Listen in as 'Inside the Castle' speaks with Michelle Larson and Kimberley Oldham, co-founders of the Native American Employee Network (NAEN), talk about the Native American employee resource group and how the Corps celebrates National American Indian Heritage Month.

    {This episode is in memory of Kimberley Oldham who passed away in early December 2024.}

    Check out the resources mentioned in this episode:
    Federally Recognized Tribes
    https://www.bia.gov/service/tribal-leaders-directory

    HQUSACE Tribal Nations Program
    https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Tribal-Nations/

    Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) https://www.nps.gov/subjects/nagpra/index.htm

    American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES)
    https://aises.org/

    Society of American Indian Government Employees (SAIGE)
    https://saige.org/

    Society for the Advancement of Chicanos/Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS)
    https://www.sacnas.org/

    If you are a Corps employee and want more information on the Native American Employee Network, please reach out to Michelle.

