AFN Naples radio news highlighting airstrikes against Houthi forces in Yemen and Exercise Bull Shark. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)
|12.18.2024
|12.23.2024 03:38
|Recording
|84043
|2412/DOD_110746946.mp3
|00:01:56
|NAPLES, IT
|3
|0
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - 241218, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS
