    AFN Naples Radio News - 241220

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.20.2024

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241220-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 20, 2024) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting Pentagon press briefing on potential government shutdowns and USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) change of command. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

