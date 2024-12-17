Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News - Army/Navy Football Game

    Radio News - Army/Navy Football Game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing GTMO residents about the Army/Navy game and USS Savannah pulling into Cambodia. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 10:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83977
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110740162.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2024
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News - Army/Navy Football Game, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    football
    cambodia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download