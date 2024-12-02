241216-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
Influenza cases in Fukuoka prefecture surpassed 4,000 this week, marking a significant surge and fare prices set to rise for trips on some of the JR Kyushu lines. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 21:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83967
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110738984.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 16DEC2024: FUKUOKA INFLUENZA SURGE, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.