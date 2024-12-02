NEWSCAST 16DEC2024: FUKUOKA INFLUENZA SURGE

241216-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan

Influenza cases in Fukuoka prefecture surpassed 4,000 this week, marking a significant surge and fare prices set to rise for trips on some of the JR Kyushu lines. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)