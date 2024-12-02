Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Da Guards - Ep. 13 Let's meet Amber Schatz

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Nathan Rivard  

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Let's meet U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amber Schatz! Schatz is the public affairs officer for the 119th Wing and has worked numerous other strategic planning roles! She currently works full-time in the North Dakota National Guard J5 office. She previously served on with the active-duty Air Force and Air Force Reserve before joining the Air National Guard.


    Da Guards Podcast focuses on highlighting the North Dakota National Guard's Soldiers and Airmen of our organization and its community.

