Radio Spot - Winter Solstice Party

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83960" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This is a 30-second radio spot on the Winter Solstice Party happening Dec. 21 from 4pm to midnight at the Pinsetter's Pub, building 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. For more information, call the pub or visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)