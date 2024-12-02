Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Winter Solstice Party

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    12.16.2024

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second radio spot on the Winter Solstice Party happening Dec. 21 from 4pm to midnight at the Pinsetter's Pub, building 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. For more information, call the pub or visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 07:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83960
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110737137.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE
    This work, Radio Spot - Winter Solstice Party, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Radio
    Baumholder
    Spot
    Winter Solstice Party

