This is a 30-second radio spot on the Winter Solstice Party happening Dec. 21 from 4pm to midnight at the Pinsetter's Pub, building 8105 on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. For more information, call the pub or visit baumholder.armymwr.com. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Rebekah Moran)
|12.16.2024
|12.16.2024 07:13
|Newscasts
|83960
|2412/DOD_110737137.mp3
|00:00:30
|2024
|Blues
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, DE
|4
|0
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Winter Solstice Party, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
