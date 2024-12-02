Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Stinger - Stupid Criminals

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.10.2024

    Audio by Seaman Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    241210-N-JA925-1002 NAPLES, Italy (December 10, 2024) Radio stinger leading live DJ to talking about stupid criminals. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 10:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83949
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110733451.mp3
    Length: 00:01:27
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Stinger - Stupid Criminals, by SN Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naples
    Stinger

