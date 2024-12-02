241213-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 13, 2024) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte giving a speech on upping NATO defense spending and the Sea Sisters training exercise in Djibouti. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83947
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110733369.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO on Defense Spending and Sea Sisters Training Exercise, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.