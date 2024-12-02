Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO on Defense Spending and Sea Sisters Training Exercise

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.13.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    241213-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 13, 2024) Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte giving a speech on upping NATO defense spending and the Sea Sisters training exercise in Djibouti. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    NATO
    Naples
    Sea Sisters

