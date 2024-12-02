241211-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 11, 2024) Radio news highlighting the U.S. Army Europe and Africa change of command and Syrian new government talks. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 09:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83937
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110733021.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News – Europe and Africa Change of Command and Syrian New Government Talks, by PO3 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naples