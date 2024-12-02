Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples News Story - Guam Missile Test and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks London Keynote Address

    NAPLES , ITALY

    12.12.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241212-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (December 12, 2024) Radio news highlighting the first ever missile test conducted in Guam and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks' recent "Future Character of War" keynote address in London. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News Story - Guam Missile Test and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks London Keynote Address, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    NSA Naples
    Missile Test
    Keynote Address
    Kathleen Hicks
    Future Character of War

