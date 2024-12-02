USO Ornament Paint Party PROMO

A radio promotion of an "Ornament Paint Party" held on December 19, 2024 by USO Sasebo as part of their Coffee Connections series of events. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 19:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|83926
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110732177.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
