Marine Minute: 49-24 (AUDIO)

WELCOME, I'M CPL. DIANA SALGADO WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THIS WEEK WE ARE RECOGNIZING U.S. MARINES WITH THE 24TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT RECEIVING A HOMECOMING AND MARINES WITH 3RD MARINE DIVISION GETTING REPS AND SETS WITH THE M777 HOWITZER.



MARINES WITH THE 24TH MEU WERE GREETED BY FAMILY, FRIENDS, AND LOVED ONES AT MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA. THIS HOMECOMING CONCLUDES THEIR 7 MONTH DEPOYMENT OVERSEAS, PROMOTING STABILITY TO THE U.S. NAVAL FORCES EUROPE AND AFRICA AREA OF OPERATIONS. WELCOME HOME MARINES, WE HOPE YOU ENJOY SOME SAFE, QUALITY TIME WITH YOUR LOVED ONES.



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK WERE TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. RODNEY FRYE DEPICTIN G U.S. MARINES WITH 3D MARDIV DURING AN M777 HOWITZER LIVE FIRE EXERCISE AT THE OJOJIHARA MANEUVER AREA IN JAPAN.



M777’S ARE OPERATED BY AT LEAST 5 CREW MEMBERS. A HIGH LEVEL OF TEAM CHEMISTRY IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO OPERATE THESE WEAPON SYSTEMS, THIS LEVEL OF PROFICIENCY CAN ONLY BE ACHIEVED THOUGH REPETITION.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!



(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus)