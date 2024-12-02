241215 Bahrain Beat

Two-minute newscast covering NUWC Division Newport hosts NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation and Pensacola Petty Officers Spread Holiday Cheer to Local Students. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adam Mojica)
