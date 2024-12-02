Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241209-N-CO548-1001

    241209-N-CO548-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    241209-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 9, 2024) Radio bit featuring some of the attractions and sites service members can experience when traveling to Prague. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83875
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110727695.mp3
    Length: 00:01:34
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241209-N-CO548-1001, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Recreation
    Amsterdam
    Travel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download