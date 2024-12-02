Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 241211 Appointment No-Shows

    Spangdahlem Radio News 241211 Appointment No-Shows

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for Dec. 11, 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83857
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110724839.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 241211 Appointment No-Shows, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Airman 1st Class Jessica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download