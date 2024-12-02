Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Propel FUEL: Episode 10

    Propel FUEL: Episode 10

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Sheila Mullowney 

    Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Headquarters

    This episode features a conversation with Propel Leadership Development Program Manager Joe Michalak and Nigel Thijs, SES, Technical Director at NSWC Philadelphia Division, on leadership, organizational culture and personal development.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83853
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110722977.mp3
    Length: 00:24:02
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Propel FUEL: Episode 10, by Sheila Mullowney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FUEL
    NAVSEA
    leadership development
    Warfare Centers
    Propel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download