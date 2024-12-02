Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    News Update - Travel Insurance & Eating Healthy on the Road

    News Update - Travel Insurance & Eating Healthy on the Road

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Joseph Knoch 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Radio News Update featuring the topics of notifying friends and family members about their medical coverage while visiting overseas and healthy food options while on the road for the holidays, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 09, 2024.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 03:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83849
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110722732.mp3
    Length: 00:02:20
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News Update - Travel Insurance & Eating Healthy on the Road, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travelers Insurance
    86th Medical Group Health Promotions

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download