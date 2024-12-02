Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Health Travel Insurance and Christmas Market Awareness

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    12.09.2024

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Health Travel Insurance with Gabi Harrison, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center host nation liaison, and Christmas Market awareness with Emily Roemer, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz anti-terrorism officer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 9. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 05:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    This work, KMC Update - Health Travel Insurance and Christmas Market Awareness, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Update
    Christmas
    KMC
    Insurance

