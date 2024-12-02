This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with Airman 1st Class Charvez Russel, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, and the Pride of the Pack for the week Dec. 2nd to 6th. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 19:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83844
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110722085.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Metals Tech and Pride of the Pack, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.