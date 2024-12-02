Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of State Meets with Vietnam Official and USS Harry S. Truman Port Visit

    AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of State Meets with Vietnam Official and USS Harry S. Truman Port Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.03.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    241203-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (December 3, 2024) Radio news highlighting Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken's meeting with Chairman of External Relations Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Lê Hoài Trung and USS Harry S. Truman's recent port visit to Marseilles, France. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83836
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110718092.mp3
    Length: 00:02:49
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Secretary of State Meets with Vietnam Official and USS Harry S. Truman Port Visit, by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Truman
    Marseilles
    Anthony J. Blinken
    Lê Hoài Trung

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download