The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, host a press conference following the opening ceremony for Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Cpl. Adaris Cole)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 07:54
|Category:
|Briefings
|Audio ID:
|83828
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110718055.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:57
|Location:
|CAMP ASAKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87 Opening Press Conference, by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.