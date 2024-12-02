Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87 Opening Press Conference

    CAMP ASAKA, JAPAN

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the U.S. Army, and Australian Defence Force, host a press conference following the opening ceremony for Yama Sakura 87, the largest and most complex command post exercise tied to the Operation Pathways at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 6, 2024. (U.S. Army audio by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 07:54
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 83828
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110718055.mp3
    Length: 00:44:57
    Location: CAMP ASAKA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Japan
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

