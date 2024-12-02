Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: ASIST program

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer and Senior Airman Brandon Nelson

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training offered by the 31st Fighter Wing Chaplain's Office. The ASIST program aims to improve the culture surrounding mental health and gives participants the confidence to address suicide openly and directly. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83826
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110718041.mp3
    Length: 00:02:37
    Year 2024
    Genre Radio News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    ASIST
    Resiliency
    31 FW
    HC

