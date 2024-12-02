AFN Aviano Radio News: ASIST program

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training offered by the 31st Fighter Wing Chaplain's Office. The ASIST program aims to improve the culture surrounding mental health and gives participants the confidence to address suicide openly and directly. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|12.06.2024
|12.06.2024 08:19
|Newscasts
|00:02:37
|2024
|Radio News
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
