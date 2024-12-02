Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Roll Call - Episode #70

    Roll Call - Episode #70

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    On this episode Ms. Jillian Stevens, 126th Military and Family Readiness, joins us to discuss the upcoming Wing Christmas party, she let's us know when the big guy will arrive at the party. Also, she lets us know about this years holiday bazaar.

    TriWest:
    https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/West-Region

    Personal Financial Planner:
    Jennifer Pohlsander, AFC – 618-873-2400|pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com

    Pain Free Running Class
    heather.l.braundmeier.civ@health.mil

    MILITARY FAMILY LIFE CONSULTANT (MFLC)
    618-671-2302 OR 618-979-0072 (SAFB

    Metro-East Vet Center
    314-894 6105

    Department of Psychological Health
    618-363-1426

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83783
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110715088.mp3
    Length: 00:17:56
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #70, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download