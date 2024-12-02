Roll Call - Episode #70

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83783" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode Ms. Jillian Stevens, 126th Military and Family Readiness, joins us to discuss the upcoming Wing Christmas party, she let's us know when the big guy will arrive at the party. Also, she lets us know about this years holiday bazaar.



TriWest:

https://tricare.mil/About/Regions/West-Region



Personal Financial Planner:

Jennifer Pohlsander, AFC – 618-873-2400|pfc.scott@magellanfederal.com



Pain Free Running Class

heather.l.braundmeier.civ@health.mil



MILITARY FAMILY LIFE CONSULTANT (MFLC)

618-671-2302 OR 618-979-0072 (SAFB



Metro-East Vet Center

314-894 6105



Department of Psychological Health

618-363-1426