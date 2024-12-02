Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - CENTCOM Destroys Weapons Systems in Syria & USS Bulkeley Visits Cyprus

    AFN Naples Radio News - CENTCOM Destroys Weapons Systems in Syria & USS Bulkeley Visits Cyprus

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.04.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ethan Morrow 

    AFN Naples

    241204-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 4, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. Central Command destroying weapons systems in Syria as part of defense and USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) makes a regularly scheduled port visit to Cyrpus. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 05:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83766
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110714011.mp3
    Length: 00:02:10
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - CENTCOM Destroys Weapons Systems in Syria & USS Bulkeley Visits Cyprus, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naples
    CENTCOM
    Bulkeley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download