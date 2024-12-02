AFN Naples Radio News - CENTCOM Destroys Weapons Systems in Syria & USS Bulkeley Visits Cyprus

241204-N-LD903-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Dec. 4, 2024) Radio news highlighting U.S. Central Command destroying weapons systems in Syria as part of defense and USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) makes a regularly scheduled port visit to Cyrpus. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|12.04.2024
|12.04.2024 05:37
|Newscasts
|83766
|2412/DOD_110714011.mp3
|00:02:10
|2023
|Blues
|NAPLES, IT
|2
|0
|0
