This is a 30 second radio spot featuring the New Year New You Fitness Challenge at Keleber Fitness Center, on Kleber Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany, December 1, 2024. (Defense Media Activity Audio by Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83763
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110713970.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - New Year New You Fitness Challenge, by SGT Joseph Knoch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.