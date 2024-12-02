The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 2

The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.
The second episode features Michael Bailey, Director of DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, or DEVCOM CBC, and Dr. Peter Emanuel, DEVCOM CBC Chief Scientist for Bioengineering. In the episode, they discuss the role of DEVCOM CBC and the field of bioengineering, as well as some of the highlights of their respective careers within the chemical biological field.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|83745
|Filename:
|2412/DOD_110712507.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
