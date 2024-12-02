This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Baumholder Military Community Townhall with Tammy Muckenfuss, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Public Affairs director, and the VAT Program with Jennifer Whitaker, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Public Affairs deputy director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Dec. 3. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|12.03.2024
|12.03.2024 05:02
|Newscasts
|83736
|2412/DOD_110712186.mp3
|00:01:58
|2023
|Blues
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|7
|0
|0
This work, KMC Update - Baumholder Military Community Townhall and the VAT Program, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
