Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 73

    Outpost Outspoken, Episode 73

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2024

    Audio by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    On the Season 6 finale of Outpost Outspoken, hear Host Ana Henderson interview YPG Information Technology Specialist Ron Hansen about his career in active duty and as a civilian. Plus, Henderson talks with YPG Combined Federal Campaign Coordinator Jim Stickney about this year's campaign.

    Season 7 of Outpost Outspoken begins January 13, 2025.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83722
    Filename: 2412/DOD_110710853.mp3
    Length: 00:12:57
    Year 2024
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outpost Outspoken, Episode 73, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download