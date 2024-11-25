Outpost Outspoken, Episode 73

On the Season 6 finale of Outpost Outspoken, hear Host Ana Henderson interview YPG Information Technology Specialist Ron Hansen about his career in active duty and as a civilian. Plus, Henderson talks with YPG Combined Federal Campaign Coordinator Jim Stickney about this year's campaign.



Season 7 of Outpost Outspoken begins January 13, 2025.