AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary Austin & USS Congress

241125 NAPLES, Italy (November, 25 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III news conference with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announcing the sponsors of the future Constellation-class multi-mission guided-missile frigate USS Congress (FFG 63). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
