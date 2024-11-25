Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary Austin & USS Congress

    NAPLES, ITALY

    11.25.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    241125 NAPLES, Italy (November, 25 2024) Radio News highlighting Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III news conference with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announcing the sponsors of the future Constellation-class multi-mission guided-missile frigate USS Congress (FFG 63). (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: NAPLES, IT
