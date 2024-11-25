Pacific Pulse: November 21

On this Pacific Pulse: US Navy, Marines and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces commenced Cooperation Afloat Readiness and training. US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/ Sector Guam personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands for a joint committee meeting supporting maritime partnerships. In Hawaii, Lucille MacDonald, a Congressional Gold Medal winner for her work during WW2 passed away two weeks short of her 99th birthday.
