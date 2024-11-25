Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: November 21

    JAPAN

    11.20.2024

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: US Navy, Marines and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces commenced Cooperation Afloat Readiness and training. US Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/ Sector Guam personnel joined the Republic of the Marshall Islands for a joint committee meeting supporting maritime partnerships. In Hawaii, Lucille MacDonald, a Congressional Gold Medal winner for her work during WW2 passed away two weeks short of her 99th birthday.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 21, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

