This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers an interview with the education office regarding WAPS testing at Kunsan Air Base, and Beverly Sentinel 25-1 exercise. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 19:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83671
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110706505.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - WAPS Testing and Beverly Sentinel 25-1, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.