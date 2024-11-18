Money Matters - 11.18.24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83575" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Weekly radio segment featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was about housing and going through each type in terms of renting, buying a house or being a tenant. (U.S. Navy audio by Seaman Jackson Wanous)