Spot: Wyvern Wonderland 2024

An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio spot highlighting the upcoming Wyvern Wonderland event at Aviano Air Base Italy. Wyvern Wonderland is an annual celebration the provides the Aviano Community as touch of home and a taste of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)