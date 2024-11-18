Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spot: Wyvern Wonderland 2024

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.21.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio spot highlighting the upcoming Wyvern Wonderland event at Aviano Air Base Italy. Wyvern Wonderland is an annual celebration the provides the Aviano Community as touch of home and a taste of the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 06:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83574
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110696475.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    31st Fighter Wing
    Aviano Air Base
    Holidays
    Radio Spot
    Wyvern Nation
    Wyvern Wonderland

