    39th Air Base Wing awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

    ADANA, TURKEY

    11.21.2024

    Audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik reports on the recent award presented to the 39th Air Base Wing, on Nov. 21, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 02:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83569
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110696246.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: ADANA, TR
    This work, 39th Air Base Wing awarded Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    39 ABW
    Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award

