This 30-second spot publicizes a Thanksgiving Day event held at the Armstrong's Club on Vogelweh Housing Complex, Germany, Nov. 28, 2024. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 03:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83505
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110692177.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Thanksgiving Day at Armstrong's Club, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.