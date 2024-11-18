NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 19, 2024) An interview with LCDR Love, the registered dietitian on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about Tobacco and Nutrition and how to prepare a turkey. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 02:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83504
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110692139.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:55
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 241119 Health Promotion Interview, by SA Anthony Garro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.