    241119 Health Promotion Interview

    ITALY

    11.19.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 19, 2024) An interview with LCDR Love, the registered dietitian on Naval Air Station Sigonella, to talk about Tobacco and Nutrition and how to prepare a turkey. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Anthony Garro)

    AFN
    Interview
    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    Health Promotion

