    Pacific Pulse: Nov. 18th 2024

    JAPAN

    11.18.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    The 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron conducted an annual Combat Shield assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States concluded the second iteration of Exercise Freedom Edge, a trilateral multi-domain exercise. Eighth Army recently held a Best Medic competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in the Republic of Korea.

    Location: JP
    F16
    Japan
    US
    Republic of Korea
    Pacific Pulse
    Freedom Edge

