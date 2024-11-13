Pacific Pulse: Nov. 18th 2024

The 87th Electronic Warfare Squadron conducted an annual Combat Shield assessment at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United States concluded the second iteration of Exercise Freedom Edge, a trilateral multi-domain exercise. Eighth Army recently held a Best Medic competition at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in the Republic of Korea.