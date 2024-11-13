Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Native American Heritage Month

    Native American Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.14.2024

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of Native American Heritage Month. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Greggory Fisher)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 14:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83457
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110684237.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2024
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Heritage Month, by SA Greggory Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Native American
    GTMO.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download