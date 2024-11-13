Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 11 - CSM Mike Spaulding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/83455" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Spaulding joins the NCO Journal Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss life before the Army and some of the challenges that shaped him into a leader. CSM Spaulding has 34 years of service and has held positions like Nevada National Guard senior enlisted leader.