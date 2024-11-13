Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 11 - CSM Mike Spaulding

    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 11 - CSM Mike Spaulding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Spaulding joins the NCO Journal Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss life before the Army and some of the challenges that shaped him into a leader. CSM Spaulding has 34 years of service and has held positions like Nevada National Guard senior enlisted leader.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.14.2024 12:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83455
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110683792.mp3
    Length: 01:01:29
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 11 - CSM Mike Spaulding, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    NCO
    Podcast
    Development
    Army
    NCOLCOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download