Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 22: Let’s Talk TRICARE Open Season
In today’s episode, we’re talking about TRICARE Open Season. Joining our host, Lt. Col. Leah Steder, are special guests Maj. Blayne Rankin, Deputy Commander for Administration, and Teresa Waterworth, Chief, Managed Care Department.
Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.
The podcast is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider’s assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.
https://lyster.tricare.mil/
This work, Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 22, by Janice Erdlitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
