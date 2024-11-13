KMC Update - Turkey Fryer Safety and Thanks for Thanksgiving

Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about safety tips when using turkey fryers ahead of Thanksgiving Nov. 13, 2024, at the affiliate's studio on Vogelweh Air Station, Germany. Defense Commissary Agency and Army and Air Force Exchange Service representatives also spoke with the station about their upcoming event, Thanks for Thanksgiving, taking place Nov. 16 and 17 during which they plan to give away Thanksgiving meal kits to 660 junior enlisted families. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)