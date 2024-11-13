Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, spoke with American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about safety tips when using turkey fryers ahead of Thanksgiving Nov. 13, 2024, at the affiliate's studio on Vogelweh Air Station, Germany. Defense Commissary Agency and Army and Air Force Exchange Service representatives also spoke with the station about their upcoming event, Thanks for Thanksgiving, taking place Nov. 16 and 17 during which they plan to give away Thanksgiving meal kits to 660 junior enlisted families. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2024 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, KMC Update - Turkey Fryer Safety and Thanks for Thanksgiving, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
