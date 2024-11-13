Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 21 - DINFOS Director of Training

    The DINFOS Way - Ep. 21 - DINFOS Director of Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Audio by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode, we’ll explore key questions about the Defense Information School (DINFOS): Who are we, what courses do we offer, and why is our work here essential?
    To help answer these questions, we’re joined by Mr. Don Smith, Director of Training at DINFOS since 2019. Mr. Smith oversees a team of more than 200 instructors, including joint-service military members, Department of Defense (DoD) civilians, and contractors. Together, they provide education and professional development to over 1,500 students annually in public affairs and visual information, including military members, DoD and interagency civilians, and international students.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 14:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 83409
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110678924.mp3
    Length: 00:37:45
    Location: FT. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The DINFOS Way - Ep. 21 - DINFOS Director of Training, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download