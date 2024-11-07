This is a 30 second radio spot on "Donuts with Santa" hosted by Army Family and MWR in Baumholder, Germany, on Dec. 6. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 07:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|83399
|Filename:
|2411/DOD_110674335.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2024
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Donuts with Santa, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.