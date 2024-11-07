Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 23 - Colonel Gabriel Arrington discusses Air Task Forces, Air Task Force structure, command and control, and future force presentation models

On this Air Force Doctrine Podcast episode, we sit down with Colonel Gabriel Arrington, commander of the 12th Air Task Force headquartered at Scott AFB, Illinois. We discuss modern air task forces, the 12th ATF’s mission and structure, ATF command relationships, and the leadership opportunities and doctrine changes needed to implement the ATF force presentation model. This is a great discussion on one of the most significant changes in the Air Force’s modern force presentation model as we reoptimize the force for great power competition.



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.