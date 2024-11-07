Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 23 - Colonel Gabriel Arrington discusses Air Task Forces, Air Task Force structure, command and control, and future force presentation models

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 23 - Colonel Gabriel Arrington discusses Air Task Forces, Air Task Force structure, command and control, and future force presentation models

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On this Air Force Doctrine Podcast episode, we sit down with Colonel Gabriel Arrington, commander of the 12th Air Task Force headquartered at Scott AFB, Illinois. We discuss modern air task forces, the 12th ATF’s mission and structure, ATF command relationships, and the leadership opportunities and doctrine changes needed to implement the ATF force presentation model. This is a great discussion on one of the most significant changes in the Air Force’s modern force presentation model as we reoptimize the force for great power competition.

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force, Department of Defense, or any government agency.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 06:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 83397
    Filename: 2411/DOD_110674263.mp3
    Length: 00:26:45
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine - Ep 23 - Colonel Gabriel Arrington discusses Air Task Forces, Air Task Force structure, command and control, and future force presentation models, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #ATF #Air Task Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download