    The Fentanyl Fight

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. On this episode, you’ll hear a DIA counter narcotics officer discuss the agency’s efforts to combat the most devastating drug epidemic in U.S. history. We also spoke with Mariana Van Zeller, an investigative reporter who went deep inside the fentanyl pipeline to Mexico’s cartel country to see how it’s produced and trafficked into the United States.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 09:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:30:07
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fentanyl Fight, by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fentanyl
    DIA Connections
    Mariana Van Zeller
    Mexico cartel

